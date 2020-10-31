Court approves plea bargain of housing fraud accused

An accountability court approved plea bargain petition of a fraud accused Asad Manzoor Wattoo, and issued orders for his release.

Asad Manzoor Wattoo, who was accused of fraud with the public at large, had filed a petition in the accountability court of Judge Shaikh Sajjad Ahmed seeking his acquittal on the grounds of plea bargain.

A plea bargain amounting Rs133.7 million has been finalized with the NAB, accused told the court.

The court approved the petition and ordered release of accused Asad Manzoor Wattoo. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the accused has paid the entire amount of the plea bargain deal to the NAB authorities.

The accused was charged of cheating the public of several millions of rupees in a housing society fraud, NAB prosecutor added.