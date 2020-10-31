Book habit

Reading books is one of the most important things for everyone. There are a lot of benefits of reading books. It makes our vocabulary power impressive, one will get many advantages. Furthermore, writers wrote something in the books for everyone’s benefit, so we should read and get that knowledge. Always manage the time for reading books. Without reading books no one can improve. We frequently lose hopes and judge the covers of books without knowing about the treasure in it. After reading books one gets things that they never knew before. It is a great thing to start life with a small number of really good books which can make your further life better. Finally, everyone should have a small library at home. That library will always remain the closest friends and will support you everywhere. The writer is a student at I-WEEL Academy Kech.

Sattar Samad

Turbat