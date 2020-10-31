Another doctor dies from coronavirus in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A senior medic, Dr Sultan Zeb, died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar, the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) confirmed on Saturday.

Dr Zeb was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on a ventilator.

He was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated earlier this week. The PDA said the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 20 doctors and 40 health workers in the province. Since the pandemic began, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 39,458 cases of the virus.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 decided to enlist the help of the public to enforce the government-defined SOPs to address the coronavirus pandemic. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, today tweeted: “With the arrival of the 2nd wave and continued widescale violation of SOPs, the NCOC has decided to seek the help of citizens for compliance.”

He asked people to take a picture wherever they see any SOP violation, including those of mask-wearing and social distancing rules, and send it on Whatsapp number 0335-3336262 along with a location for authorities to take legal action.