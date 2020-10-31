Abhinandan awarded Vir Chakra again for Ayaza Sadiq’s statement 

Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, has been awarded a Vir Chakra award for a second time following a statement by PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq.

The former speaker of the house had made comments saying that Abhinandan, who had been captured by the Pakistan Air Force, had been returned out of fear that India was about to attack Pakistan.

Responding quickly and swiftly to the statement, the Indian government announced a second Vir Chakra award for Abhinandan. “This is a reaffirmation of Abhinandan’s great act of bravery, and he is being rewarded again,” read an official statement.

Earlier, Abhinandan had been awarded a Vir Chakra after being captured in Pakistan. “The award is being given in recognition of the waves Abhinandan has once again caused across the border.”