‘Tea is fantastic’ says Ayaz Sadiq in new video shot inside mess that hosted Abhinandan

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – The tea that he just had prior to shooting the video, some of which he was still drinking as part of the footage that was to be released as evidence of an overwhelming triumph, was ‘fantastic’, according to former speaker of the National Assembly and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq.

In a video released on Thursday, Sadiq confirmed the overpowering nature of both his defeat, and the taste of the tea he just consumed, which was from the same mess that hosted Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

“The tea is fantastic. I have been treated and looked after really well by those who rescued me,” Sadiq is seen saying in the video.

“Those taking care of me are thorough gentlemen, starting from those who rescued me from the online mob. I’m very impressed by them,” he added.

Later on Sadiq is seen in the video saying that he got carried away, crossed the line, eventually having to surrender himself to a far superior force who still had the kindness to be so generous with him.

“This is what I would expect my party to behave as. And I will not change my statement when I go back to it,” he added.

Someone in the background is then seen asking Sadiq: “With regards to this latest manoeuvre, what on earth were you thinking?”