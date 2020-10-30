Imran has no idea about prices because he’s never worked for a living, says former Wapda Deputy Chief Engineer Maryam Nawaz

Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t know the proverbial rates of aata and daal because he has never had to work a day of his life, noted former Wapda Deputy Chief Engineer Maryam Nawaz.

The career-engineer-turned-politician said that those who live a life of luxury paid for by friends and family need not be aware of the actual ground realities in the economy.

“Has this man ever earned a penny on his own efforts,” the former engineer asked.

Maryam Nawaz, who after completing her BSc Engineering (Electrical) from UET, Lahore, joined the national power company, also went for her masters in transmission engineering from CalTech.

“It’s as if a life of self-absorbed luxury has kept him completely away from what the real people, who have to fork out their hard-earned money for the basic necessities, have to earn,” said the former public servant, who, after serving as Executive Engineer (XEN) Faisalabad, also took a leave to provide some consultancy for two Independent Power Producers (IPPs.)

“When he pretends to know the struggles of the common man because he’s some sort of average working man, I think, does this guy have absolutely no self-awareness? Does he not first slosh his words around in his head before he utters them?”