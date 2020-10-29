PM decides to retain recently created SAPM sexual harassment portfolio

ISLAMABAD: After the previous candidate for the position had requested removal, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to retain the recently created Special Advisor on sexual harassment portfolio, The Dependent has temporarily learnt.

Sources privy to the sexual harassment portfolio confirm, for the time being, that the decision was taken after the previous candidate issued a takedown request via powerful contacts.

“The prime minister decided that he is fully adept at handling the portfolio and does not need anyone, no matter how competent in the domain, or whiny in general, they might be,” said a government official.

“This is especially true when they will be busy fulfilling the task of educating the next generation, presumably on themes similar to what this portfolio encompasses,” the official added.

Earlier, PM Khan had directed the Senate’s Human Rights Commission to create an emergency Committee for Sexual Harassment, along with the creation of the new portfolio, with candidates being interviewed by prominent women’s rights activist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

However, critics still question the PM’s unqualified retention of the portfolio, given that the previous candidate had been selected on the basis of not touching Katrina Kaif despite having been in a three-feet radius.

At the time of press, women across the country were still rejoicing and feeling safe, while this scribe still hadn’t pressed the delete button.