My statement on Abhinandan taken out of context: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq has clarified that his statement regarding Abhinandan was taken out of context by the Indian media.

In his clarification statement, he said that Indian media tried to distort his remarks. Terming the striking down of Abhinandan’s fighter jet a success for Pakistan, he said that the Indian pilot was sent to attack Pakistan not to distribute sweets. He said that decision to release Abhinandan was not right.

Sadiq further said that the premier conveyed a message to release Abhinandan through Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the opposition parties.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace and it was the only reason that Indian pilot Abhinandan was released.

Gill said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ayaz Sadiq should be ashamed of himself over his statement on the floor of the National Assembly (NA).

“Sadiq’s statement indicates his affection with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif”, while many of PML-N lawmakers do not agree with elder Sharif’s policy, he added. The SAPM demanded a medical checkup of Ayaz Sadiq and added that opposition is pushing the Indian narrative.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets had arrested a pilot, named Abhinandan Varthaman, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.