Ministers take Ayaz Sadiq to task over ‘irresponsible’ statement

ISLAMABAD: Government ministers on Thursday took former National Assembly (NA) speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to task over his “irresponsible” statement pertaining to the release of captured Indian pilot last year.

In a statement, Qureshi accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader of playing in the enemy’s hands, saying that such an irresponsible statement could not be expected.

He said that Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general (DG) has clarified the entire situation and there is no room for further explanation.

The FM said that in wake of the encounter between Pakistani and Indian Air force on February 27, the air chief of India was removed for poor performance.

“The then Indian air chief had also made irresponsible statements after February 27 air combat but Pakistan showed great responsibility which was appreciated all over the world. Then we took steps to reduce tensions and it is called wisdom,” he added.

The foreign minister said that it was unfortunate to know that such irresponsible statements are being made from within Pakistan.

“Such statements will strengthen the rhetoric of the enemy of Pakistan. If such statements are made, the enemy will use them,” he asserted.

The FM said that Ayaz’s statement was irresponsible and out of place.

Separately, addressing a press conference, Faraz demanded of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to apologise for an irresponsible statement of former NA speaker regarding release of the Indian pilot.

He said that Ayaz needs to apologise on floor of the parliament for his irresponsible statement to appease India. He said that the former NA speaker’s controversial statement was much celebrated in the Indian media.

Referring to downing of Indian fighter jet and capturing of its pilot in February last year, Faraz said that it was a great day in Pakistan’s history, when India’s so-called military might was badly exposed at the hands of Pakistani heroes. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to release the captured Indian pilot as a response from a responsible state, because neither Pakistan nor India can afford war. He further said that the decision to release Abhinandan got worldwide acclaim. He, regretfully, said that the opposition is making national pride controversial and trying to portray country’s victory as defeat.

The minister said the opposition leaders are criticising state institutions to protect their personal interests and to win some concessions for their corrupt leadership. He said that opposition’s prime objective is to create chaos and sabotage economic stability in the country, but they should keep it in mind that the people of Pakistan will never let this happen.

He added that gone are the days when protection of personal interests was the main objective of Pakistan’s politics. He further said that now Pakistan’s politics will remain focused on protecting national interests of the country.

With additional reporting by Ghulam Abbas