Imran, Bajwa discuss security, army affairs

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the internal and external challenges to the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two discussed “professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation”.

The premier, while referring to “recent efforts to stoke violence in Pakistan”, expressed the resolve that the entire nation was united “against the cowardly acts of the enemy”, the PMO said through a tweet.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Islamabad today. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/dccFJmefLm — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 29, 2020

He also paid tribute to personnel from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and law enforcement agencies “who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland”.

The meeting comes a day after Gen Bajwa vowed to take terrorists and their facilitators to the task.

During a visit to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Wednesday to inquire after the health of those injured in Tuesday’s explosion at a seminary in the city, the army chief credited the nation for “rejecting the narrative of the militants” by showing exemplary unity, adding that the masses stood united today with the same enthusiasm and resolve.

“We were united in grief yesterday, and the same is the case today,” he had said. “The enemy was the same yesterday and the enemy remains the same today.”