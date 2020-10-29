Govt should ‘lightly beat’ coronavirus, says Council of Islamic Ideology

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) is deliberating on suggesting a divinely mandated proposal to replace the government’s anti-covid-19 slogan “Corona say darna nahi, larna hay” (Don’t be afraid of corona, fight it).

After mandating that no one could fight against God’s will, and that the national media and government communication sources had been using ‘unIslamic’ and ‘immoral’ words against covid-19, the CII has officially asked the government to ‘lightly’ beat coronavirus, sources have informed The Dependent.

“With a small stick, or a toothpick. You want to intimidate and subjugate covid-19, but you don’t want to eliminate the benefits,” underlined one CII official.

However, CII officials privy to the development confirm that ‘lightly beat’ will not be the official slogan, which is being designed to capture the true essence of the CII.

“Many of us really like ‘munkireen-e-Corona, waajib-ul-quarantine’ as the new slogan,” confirmed an official, while talking to The Dependent.

Other shortlisted slogans are ‘Corona ki waba, mask tan se juda?’ and ‘qaatil qaatil, Corona qaatil; jo na maanay who bhi qaatil’.

At press time, government readopted the long-held resolution of, “CII se larna nahi, darna hai.”