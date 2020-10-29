Azerbaijan expresses concern over Kashmiris’ plight

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri people suffering immense abuse in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir at an event organized by Pakistan’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan in connection with Kashmir Black Day, said a statement issued on Thursday.

She made a special mention of the killing of children by the Indian forces and compared it to Azerbaijani children killed due to recent Armenian bombardment on civilian population.