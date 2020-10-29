Abhinandan freed as peace gesture: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that Pakistan had released Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan as a gesture for peace and goodwill, and ruled out any pressure in this regard.

He said this while responding to a question during his weekly press briefing here on Thursday.

Chaudhri clarified that the Indian pilot had not been freed under any pressure. He said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region and release of Indian pilots manifests this resolve of Islamabad. The spokesperson, however, said that Pakistan is fully prepared and capable to take firm action against any misadventure from any country. He also said that Pakistan’s response of downing Indian planes was a manifestation of the level of preparedness of its armed forces against any outside threat against the country.

Responding to another question, Chaudhri said that new domicile and land acquisition laws in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are against the international law and the spirit of UN resolutions over the matter. He said that India cannot alter the status quo of occupied Kashmir.

“Kashmir Black Day” was observed across the globe to condemn India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, he said, adding that 27th of October represents a dark chapter in human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces had landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory.