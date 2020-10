LAHORE: As concerns are growing about a second wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned the outbreak in the country was far from over.

Addressing the Insaf Doctors Forum in Lahore, the premier, who was on a day-long visit to Lahore, said: “Pakistan is still fighting a big war against the disease.”

He paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for offering their services at a time when the virus was at its peak.

More details to follow