“Stop being obsessed with me,” Erdogan whispers after sneaking under French President’s bed.

Scaling the walls of the Elysee Palace in the cover of darkness, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, snuck into the private quarters of French President Emmanuel Macron last night.

Erdogan, who for the past two days has been claiming that his French counterpart is unusually interested in him to a creepy extent, jimmied a window open to enter the bedroom of Macron in Paris.

Upon seeing that the room was empty and the closet locked, Erdogan muttered something under his breath before climbing under the bed of the French President. He stayed there silently, whispering “he’s obsessed with me,” to himself before going completely still and silent when Macron entered.

Waiting for Macron to be done changing his nighsuit, watching him intently the entire time Erdogan remained still, allowing Macron to get in bed, do and switch off his lamp. Then right as Macron was about to slip into sleep, he whispered slowly but firmly, “stop being obsessed with me.”

Further details were being awaited at press time.