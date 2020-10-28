PM gives three-month deadline to ministers to improve performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a three-month deadline to all cabinet members to improve performance and take measures to help bring in drastic changes in the lives of the public at large.

This comes on heels of news taking rounds in the federal capital of major reshuffle in the federal cabinet.

Sources told Pakistan Today that the premier gave the three-month deadline to the cabinet ministers during a recent meeting of the federal cabinet and asked them to fight to protect the rights of the public at large.

Reportedly, the PM warned the cabinet members that it is the final warning to all ministries to improve their performance in three months, adding failure would lead to major changes.

PM also directed the senior bureaucrats to take measures to help control inflation.

The issue of inflation was discussed was the top priority in the meeting, in regard to which Federal Minister Faisal Wawda and other cabinet members said that the prime minister is taking the right steps but bureaucracy is an obstacle in the matter.

Reportedly, the ministers added that due to bureaucratic obstacles, the government measures to provide relief to the masses are not being implemented.