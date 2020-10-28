Pakistan Navy tests new anti-ship missiles

Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan is ready to deal with any aggression after a successful test of new anti-ship missiles fired from the sea and air in the North Arabian Sea.

“The Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression,” said the admiral, expressing “complete satisfaction” over the results of the missile tests. He also remarked that Pakistan’s naval forces were always ready to defend the country’s maritime assets and borders.

“Pakistan Navy warships, aircraft and helicopters successfully hit their respective targets,” the Navy’s Directorate General of Public Relations said in a public statement. He added that the “display of missile firing” was a testament to the “operational capabilities and military readiness” of the force.