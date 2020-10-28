NCOC issues warning to business owners, curfew reimposed

Amidst the resurgence of coronavirus, the National Command and Operations Centre has issued a warning to all business owners to shut down their establishments by 10 pm.

This decision was made in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, and it applies to restaurants, wedding halls, commercial markets, and shopping malls. Areas of recreation have been asked to shut down by 6 pm.

Essential services such as medical stores, clinics and hospitals will remain open.

Furthermore, NCOC had earlier today announced that it is now compulsory to wear face masks in public places, including government and private hospitals.

The coronavirus nerve centre shared that so far authorities have imposed 4,374 lockdowns in 11 cities of Pakistan.