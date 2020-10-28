Masks made compulsory as Covid-19 cases surge

LAHORE: As the country reported 825 fresh infections of the coronavirus after conducting 29,477 tests in the last 24 hours with an inflated positivity ratio of 2.8 percent, the government on Wednesday made it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face mask when stepping out of their homes.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which asked all four provinces to ensure that people wear face masks and adhere to government-devised health guidelines, particularly in markets, shopping malls, public transport and restaurants.

The directive comes a day after Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the prime minister on health, warned the country was currently experiencing the start of a second wave of the virus. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he had said if the situation continued to worsen, new quarantine restrictions could be introduced to curtail the virus.

The NCOC statement also said the positivity ratio for coronavirus had reached 80 percent in 11 major cities. “4,374 lockdowns imposed in 11 cities of Pakistan, including Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Karachi, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad,” It added.

Health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures.

“A few weeks ago, we were getting 400 to 500 cases per day, but now it has increased to 700 to 750 cases. Moreover, the mortality rate has also increased. Another ratio which is considered is percentage positivity — the number of positive cases in samples of 100 — that remained less than two percent, but now it has reached close to 3pc,” Sultan had told the presser.

Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilise its testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts.

NEW INFECTIONS:

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases surged to 330,200. Deaths increased by 14 to 6,759. At the same time, recoveries increased by 374 to 311,814, or 94.4 percent of total infections.

There are currently 11,627 active virus cases in the country, with the government’s database for tracking the spread of the pandemic reporting 611 of them are in critical condition.