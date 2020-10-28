Interim report in Peshawar seminary blast finalised

PESHAWAR: Investigation agencies on Wednesday finalised the initial investigation report of the Tuesday blast inside a seminary in Peshawar that claimed as many as 10 lives.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 110 injured – most of them children – in the powerful morning blast in the city’s Dir Colony.

An investigation team, comprised of the officials of the counter-terror department, police, and other law enforcement agencies, has prepared a preliminary probe report.

A student of the seminary has been detained and being questioned. The maintenance work of washrooms of the seminary was under progress, the labourers of that work also being questioned, according to the report.

Moreover, the record of the seminary students and their details being scrutinised and statements of eyewitnesses who had indicated about a bag by a suspected person, have also been recorded, according to APP.