Imran, Buzdar discuss prices of essential commodities in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the political and economic situation in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier, who was on a one-day visit to Lahore, also discussed administrative matters including prices and availability of essential commodities in the province.

Buzdar appraised Imran on the relief steps taken by the provincial government to stabilise flour price.

Imran is also scheduled to chair meetings on the progress of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, the local government system and the issuance of health cards in the province.

He will also attend All-Punjab Doctors’ Convention as chief guest.