IHC refers petition seeking to suspend France ties to cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed to raise in the meeting of the federal cabinet the issue of suspending diplomatic relations with France over the publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A petition calling for Pakistan to suspend diplomatic relations with France was heard in the IHC wherein Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani maintained that the federal cabinet should take a decision keeping in view public sentiments.

The plaintiff appeared before the court and argued that several Muslim countries, including Turkey and Qatar, had protested against the publication of the sketches in France.

“The worst thing is that French President Emmanuel Macron asked for the sketches to be displayed on two [hotel] buildings,” he added.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the Pakistan government has condemned the act, the French ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office and a resolution has been passed by the National Assembly.

The court dismissed the case by referring the matter to the federal cabinet.