ECC ask ministry to negotiate waiver of Rs1.6bn demurrage charges

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday asked Ministry of Maritime Affairs to negotiate with the terminal operators regarding a possible waiver of the Rs1.6 billion demurrage charges incurred on Afghan transit cargo which had been stranded at Karachi port due to the lockdown.

The above was discussed during the meeting of the ECC at the Cabinet Division, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The government had decided to ask the terminal operators to waive off 75 per cent of the demurrage charges on Afghan transit containers/cargo which had been at ports from March 22, 2020, to September 30, 2020, as well as to ask for a refund of demurrage charges already recovered from importers.

The ministry had already approached the operators for approval of 75 per cent waivers, but after the operators did not accede to the request, the matter was brought to the ECC for guidance.

The ECC directed that the same committee that has already been engaged with the terminal operators should negotiate an amicable solution to the issue.