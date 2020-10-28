COAS vows to combat terrorism till its elimination

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan will not take a back seat till it takes terrorists and their facilitators to the task, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The army chief said this after inquiring about the health of seminary students and other people at Lady Reading Hospital, who were injured in a blast at a seminary in Peshawar a day earlier.

General Bajwa said that he came to express solidarity and commitment, especially to share grief of the seminary students, teachers and their families.

The COAS condemned the attack on the seminary in which eight persons were martyred and more than 100 were injured.

“The attack on a madressah is [an act of] enmity towards Islam,” said the army chief during his visit to the Upper Dir Malakand division. He directed troops to remain vigilant as incidents of terrorism continue to rise over the past couple of days.

“On December 16, 2014, the enemy targeted children in the APS massacre,” said the COAS. “On October 27, the enemy targeted innocent children of a seminary,” he added.

General Bajwa credited the nation for “rejecting the narrative of the militants” by showing exemplary unity, adding that the masses stood united today with the same enthusiasm and resolve.

“We were united in grief yesterday, and the same is the case today,” he said. “The enemy was the same yesterday and the enemy remains the same today.”

He said that the militants’ aim is to spread terror and ensure an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country. COAS Bajwa said that educational institutions, innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies’ personnel were the main targets of the militants. He also said that Pakistan has expressed its resolve for a peaceful Afghanistan, cautioning Afghan refugees to stay away from terrorists.

“Afghan refugees will have to stay alert regarding militants so they are not used, knowingly or unknowingly, in any terrorist incident,” he further said.