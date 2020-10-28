CII submits suggestions on Hindu temple construction in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday submitted recommendations to the ministry over the construction of crematorium, Hindu community centre and the worship place in Islamabad.

According to a media report, the council has sent its recommendations over the establishment of the crematorium, Hindu community centre and the worship place to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

The CII has also recommended opening the temple and Dharamsala at Saidpur and taking steps to make the access easy for the Hindu community to the place. It is to be mentioned here that Saidpur has been situated on the slopes of scenic Margalla Hills in Islamabad.

The council allows setting up a crematorium in Islamabad at an appropriate location, CII sources said. The CII has also endorsed the construction of a community centre for Hindu minority in Islamabad.

The CII, however, said that it could not endorse allocation of government funds for the construction of a temple in Islamabad.