CII advises govt not to use un-Islmaic anti-Covid tag line

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has said that the government’s anti-Covid-19 slogan “Corona say darna nahi, larna hay” is ‘immoral’ and it should no longer use the slogan.

Petitioner-lawyer Salman Idrees argued on behalf of the CII before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, saying that no one could fight against God’s will but the government had used the media to convey “un-Islamic” words which defied the supremacy of God.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had previously directed the CII to opine on the anti-Covid-19 slogan and on Wednesday was informed that the CII had told the government to stop using it.

The council had told media persons that the slogan should not imply fighting against God’s will and should instead use terms like “protecting against corona”.

The government was also advised to direct the federal cabinet in coming up with a new anti-virus slogan, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa said.

Chief Justice Khan took exception to the delay in the matter on the government’s part, asking why the CII’s advice was not placed before the cabinet despite the passage of 15 days.

“Ask the officers of federal institutions to do their jobs or quit,” he told the government’s lawyer.