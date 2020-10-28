Buzdar inaugurates second wave of Covid-19

LAHORE: After inaugurating Pakistan’s first electricity-run public sector transport project on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has lauded the Orange Line Train as the ‘formal inauguration of the second wave’ of coronavirus. The government has also lauded it as a symbol of the ‘everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China’.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Buzdar said that the Orange Line project, comprising 26 stations and tracks spanning over 27.12km, will provide people with a world-class transport system and covid-19 its second wave in Pakistan.

“As many as 250,000 persons will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains. So you can imagine how it will help boost the pandemic,” the Punjab CM told the media.

“Orange Line Metro Train is the first transport project in history to officially unveil a wave of an infectious disease. That the disease is Wuhan virus makes the project a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship,” he added.

Buzdar confirmed that the Orange Line trains will run from 07:30 am to 08:30 pm allowing the masses, and covid-19 particles, a 13-hour travel window.

“The humans will be charged Rs40, while the infectious disease particles can travel free of cost as part of our free trade agreement with China,” the Punjab CM informed the media.