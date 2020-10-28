Benami office detects billions of rupees’ transactions in sugar mill accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s Benami Office has detected billions of rupees worth of transactions during the scrutiny of accounts of Hunza Sugar Mills and Alliance Sugar Mills, Pakistan Today learned on Wednesday.

Benami Zone II in Lahore has taken up the investigation of 5 sugar mills. In this regard, the office summoned the mill owners with the largest declared quantities of sales based on sales tax to ascertain their authenticity of buyers of sugar.

The preliminary investigation revealed the occurrence of large scale Benami transactions. Due to logistical limitations and narrow timelines involved in the proceedings, detailed scrutiny was limited to two sugar mills initially; namely, Alliance Sugar Mills and Hunza Sugar Mills.

Officials said that show-cause notices of Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017 have been served upon Hunza Sugar Mills and Alliance Sugar Mills.

A perusal of the sales tax returns of Alliance Sugar Mills and Hunza Sugar Mills showed that sugar worth Rs19.1 billion and Rs516 million, respectively, for tax years 2017-2020, had been sold by mills to unregistered persons.

To check the authenticity of these buyers, Benami Zone II issued summons to multiple purchasers who, in their written statements, denied knowledge of any such transaction, officials revealed.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the unregistered purchasers being shown in sales tax returns of the aforementioned sugar mills were cover-up owners, including low paid workers or truck drivers, rather than the real owners, which to date remain unaware of their involvement in sugar purchase.