Sherry Rehman claims govt drafted ‘flawed’ FAFT bills

Senator Sherry Rehman and other Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders took the government to task on Tuesday as they targeted the “failures” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in various areas, including the rushed manner in which the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) bills were drafted.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by other PPP leaders, Sherry Rehman said the government was fooling people by celebrating the fact that it had met 21 targets of the 27point FAFT action plan.

“The country is still in the grey list, and you are celebrating this and fooling Pakistan’s people and parliament?” she said.

The PPP leader claimed that the FAFT bills were merely a means for the PTI to engage in a “witch hunt”. “We demand explanations from ministers who used FATF’s laws to say that Pakistan was exposed only due to the opposition,” she said, adding that she wanted to know if Pakistan being monitored by the global anti-money laundering body.

She said the incumbent government had drafted the plans “in haste”, and insisted that it was the opposition that had been working around the clock to improve legislation through expert advice. Furthermore, she said that the government was “dividing the parliament and the country” and had failed to use the opportunity provided by the opposition’s cooperation to create a consensus.

She also spoke on other so-called issues, such as the resurgence of polio, and the rising inflation. In regard to the latter, Rehman said the government had taken international loans without restraint, and questioned how it would pay them back.

While talking about the economic crisis, she also took shots at the Tiger Force, and how it would not be able to help Prime Minister Imran in this situation.

Similarly, she took a jab at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), stating that while the anti-graft body fervently pursued members of the opposition, it had allowed those persons responsible for the wheat and sugar crises to go abroad.

She also lambasted the government in regards to its purported lack of success in the areas of medicine and power, with the latter seeing significant inflation and the latter dealing with a speedily rising debt.

“The government has very little time left, but if it is to complete its term, it can’t take Pakistan to the point of no return.”