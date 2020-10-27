Senate, NA adopt resolutions against publication of blasphemous caricatures

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent publication of the blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

The resolution, moved by Leader of the House Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, said that such condemnable acts supported by the French government further accentuate discord, alienation, and divide between the followers of different faiths.

It reaffirmed that “the love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is beyond any doubt and it is part of our faith and no Muslim can tolerate such horrendous acts”.

The House strongly urged the parliaments and the international community to come up with a framework and needs to stop the recurrence of such acts in the future to ensure peaceful co-existence as well as social and interfaith harmony.

Speaking in the Senate, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said the resolution reflects the sentiments of Muslims. He said the French president demonstrated irresponsible and criminal behavior.

NA ADOPTS RESOLUTION:

Meanwhile, the National Assembly also passed a resolution condemning the republication of the caricatures.

The resolution was tabled by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Lower House, while condemning the caricatures, denounced French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on the cartoons.

The resolution maintained that such malicious attacks on the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and all other messengers of Allah are a means to hate speech.

The House proposed March 15 to be officially declared as the “International Day against Islamophobia”.