Political Showdown

Once again the political show is on in Pakistan. On the one hand, there is PDM—an alliance of all political parties— flexing it’s muscles to give tough time to the government. And on the other, there is incumbent government being totally adamant to talk to the opposition and hold dialogues with it for any middle of the course.

As the barbs are being flown between opposition and the government, either our institutions or their heads are being targeted and their esteemed image tarnished for earning political mileage on both sides, while our enemies giggle at our comical, political circus. Who gives NRO to whom is still a conundrum for a common man who is more concerned and worried about how to make both ends meet. Because of opposition’s confrontation and the unyeilding demeanor of the government which has failed to deliver what it had pledged during 2018 elections, the poor people continue suffering economically to a larger extent. The government should rethink it’s course of actions against the opposition before the situation spirals out of control and focus on delivering what it had promised with people.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur