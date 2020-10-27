Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after Covid-19 tests

RAWALPINDI: All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the board’s Covid-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and “are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.”

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

The series begins with a one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the T20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.