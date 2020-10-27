No girls school in Kalag

I want to highlight the public issue that Kalag which is the area of Kech but unfortunately it lacks girls school where females suffer a lot to achieve education. Secondly, there is a just one boys school where mostly conservative parents do not permit their females to get education even they come out of their houses to go to boys school to read then it is so shameful to assume that they are extremely tortured and killed even in the name of honor. So, it is my humble request to the government and concerned authorities to do an announcement of a girls school in Kalag since they are real architect of a nation.

Khadija Muhammad Ali

Turbat