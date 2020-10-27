Myths of bovine-excreta benefits

Cures even cancer, resists radiation

The fanatical Hindu believes in magical or talismanic properties of cow dung and urine. The believers are spread over a wide spectrum. They cover all walks of life including academia and judiciary. Of late, even actor Akshay Kumar has begun to drink cow urine to cure his cancer.

Judge Mahesh Chandra of Rajasthan High Court pronounced a 193-page judgment extolling the benefits of bovine excreta. His judgment is a mélange of scriptures and law. It glistens with asinine hijinks like `cow is a surgeon’, `a complete pharmacy’. The judge revealed when Lord Krishna came to earth he brought down a cow with him to Vrindavan. And he knew that a cow could suffice for doctors and surgeons because cow milk is medicinal in nature and cures all kinds of ailments (except insanity). Earlier the Rajasthan education minister had proudly proclaimed (defying knowledge of mammals) “cow is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen’. A scientist, Kesari Gumet, supervising a research laboratory, claimed, ‘God resides in cow dung.’

It is a common belief that cow dung is radiation-proof. By corollary, if a bunker is made of cow dung, it would be safe from the radiation of even an atom bomb. To corroborate this belief, Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala has developed a “chip”, named Gausatva Kavach. Describing cow dung as “anti-radiation”, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled the “chip” made of cow dung. He claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets significantly. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign, ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, he said, “See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used. You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar… He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It’s a medicine. But we have forgotten our science.’ Kathiria was referring to the actor’s recent remarks that he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons’.

India’s department of technology floated a circular to scientists in government and private institutions about the ayurvedic value of cow dung and urine. It claimed that ingredients of bovine excreta were being widely prescribed in medicines and commercial products. The institute called upon scientists to explore the possibility of using the aforementioned ingredients for treatment of a wide range of health disorders (cancer, asthma, arthritis, diabetes, blood pressure and kidney diseases). The instituted offered to fund research proposals, pinpointing cow-dung-and urine ingredients for use in medicines, toothpastes and shampoos.

Kathiria also said, `More than 500 gaushalas are manufacturing such anti-radiation chips. They are available for Rs 50-100 each. One person is exporting such chips to the USA, where it is sold at about $10 each.’

While launching Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan, Kathiria unveiled other cow dung-based products like earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods and goddesses. He said RKA aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali .

The Hindus venerate a cow more than a human being. The Hindu-monk chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has directed that cow –related offences be prosecuted under the National Security Act. He wants to covert Ayodhya into a Vatican, a Mecca. He refused to recognise the half-Hindu Rajput blood in the Moghul emperors after Akbar (he dubbed the Moghuls invaders). He ordered the Moghal Museum in Agra to be renamed after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. He rejected the proposal to build both a mosque and a temple at Ayodhya side by side. He refused to even attend the inauguration of a mosque away from Ayodhya in exchange for the demolished Babri Mosque.

A Muslim can be lynched, set afire, or shot dead just for eating beef, wearing a mosque-goer’s cap, or offering prayer on the road when a mosque gets overcrowded during the holy month of Ramadhan or on Fridays. India’s National Crime Records Bureau had compiled data on Muslims killed by cow vigilantes. But they had to omit it under government’s orders.

A group of 110 scientists protested the invitation for research proposals. The scientists said, `The call for proposals document issued by the department of science and technology (DST), was “flawed” and “will severely undermine the credibility of the Indian scientific establishment as it “presumes the efficacies” of various cow products. The list defies common sense as many of the ailments (on the list) were not known to the authors of the ancient texts’. But will such voices of reason be heard with the BJP and its Hindutva ideology in power?