MoFA demands India lift military siege, media restrictions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday demanded that India discontinue its human rights violations against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by putting an end to the military siege on the territory.

According to a press release issued by the MoFA, “India [should] rescind its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, immediately lift its military siege in IIOJK, and reverse its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.”

The press release also stated that India needs to put an end to the media restrictions and allow the continuation of services, including social media, Internet access, and telephonic communication, for the people of IIOJK. This is necessary so that independent observers, human rights organizations and international media can observe the region and prevent any more human rights violations.

The MoFA also lamented the unrelenting cordon-and-search operations (CASO) taking place in the region which has often led to extrajudicial killings, as well as the illegal detention of Kashmiri people and political leadership.

Furthermore, an Indian diplomat was summoned to officially record the complaint, and so that the ministry could reiterate its demand that Kashmiris be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi restated Pakistan’s resolute support to the people of Kashmir.

President Alvi on Twitter said the people of Kashmir have been subject to 73 years of torture by the Indian armed forces, but their resistance continues.

“The Kashmir Black Day represents a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory and subjugate people of Jammu and Kashmir,” read a statement shared on Twitter from the official account of the Prime Minister’s Office.