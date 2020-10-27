Judicial remand of Shahbaz, Hamza extended

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

During the hearing, accountability judge Jawadul Hassan also directed jail authorities to provide the PML-N president with a bed inside his cell.

Sharif, Hamza and other accused appeared in court as it resumed hearing. During the hearing, Jail Superintendent Ejaz Asghar informed the judge that Hamza has been provided personal help apart from other facilities.

He said they had Sharif medically examined at Jinnah Hospital and he will soon be taken to a hospital for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan.

Defense Advocate Amjad Pervaiz filed an application on behalf of Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz seeking exemption from appearance in court on medical grounds. The NAB prosecutor, while opposing the idea, said she was entitled to such relief under the law.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved a verdict on the exemption plea.

The hearing was adjourned until November 2.