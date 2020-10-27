Jail officials fail to produce suspect in motorway gang-rape case before ATC

LAHORE: The jail authorities on Tuesday failed to produce Abid Malhi, one of the two prime suspects in the motorway gang-rape incident, before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) during the hearing of case.

The court conducted the hearing to hold Malhi’s trial after ordering authorities to carry out identification parade.

However, the officials informed the court that the identification parade of the suspect, which was scheduled for Tuesday (today), could not be conducted and sought more time.

The warrants of Malhi was also presented in the hearing.

Later, the ATC judge accepted the request of the jail officials and directed them to produce the suspect in the next hearing on November 2.