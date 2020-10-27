Islamabad put on high alert after Peshawar blast

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Tuesday announced a security high alert in the capital after a bomb blast in a seminary in Peshawar killed at least 8 people and wounded more than 110.

According to a statement, the Islamabad police chief has directed for stepping up checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

“Security has been stepped up at the Red Zone and government and other buildings in the city,” the statement said.

The police chief has directed the deputy inspector general (DIG) (Operations) and other officers to personally inspect the security measures.

The IG police has also directed the officers to visit religious places and inspect the level of security.