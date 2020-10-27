Imran reaffirms support to Kashmir movement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir until they are granted the right to self-determination.

In a pre-recorded message to mark October 27, the premier said he will pursue the goal both domestically and internationally. “I’ll speak to heads of state, international media outlets. I will repeatedly remind the world about the abuses being suffered by the Kashmiri people,” he further said.

People of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan stretched along Kashmir valley, are observing Black Day today against the occupation of the region by Indian troops on this day in 1947.

Imran, in his speech, highlighted that state-sponsored terrorism was evident in the occupied region in the form of the extra-judicial killings, the blackout on the media, and the discovery of mass graves.

The prime minister said his government will also inform the world of New Delhi’s state-backed terrorism in Pakistan. “We want just one thing: we want peace,” he added.

Commenting on India’s decision to revoke the region’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019, the premier said that the region has been turned into an “open prison”. “[In August 2019] India carried out a military siege and stripped the people of their remaining rights, jailing the political leadership and youngsters living in the valley,” he said.

The prime minister also criticised India’s unilateral actions to bring about demographic change in India-held Kashmir, claiming this had exposed yet another dimension of RSS-inspired Hindutva ideology. “The dangerous mix of extremist ideology (Hindutva) and hegemonic designs (Akhand Bharat) is imperiling regional peace and stability,” he stressed.

Imran reiterated an earlier offer that if India took one step toward peace, Pakistan would take two. “I still believe that there is nothing more important to the people of South Asia than peace,” he said. “Only through peace can prosperity be achieved,” he added.

“We are always ready [for peace],” vowed Imran. “But to achieve that, you [India] will have to end the military siege in Kashmir and grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with UN Resolutions,” he added.