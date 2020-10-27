Highly condemnable

Maulana Mufti Mehmood and Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani were among the makers and signatories among others of the 1973 Constitution which continues to survive with the blessings of Almighty Allah despite number of attacks on it. But their sons Maunla Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Ovais Noorani are out their to indulge in anti-state hostile activities to destabilize Pakistan. Opposition undoubtedly has the democratic right to criticize the government but nobody including the opposition parties and their leaders are allowed to indulge any sort of anti-state hostile activities thus strengthening the hands of anti-Pakistan foreign elements to continue harming and destabilizing Pakistan one way or the other. What is all the more condemnable, deplorable and regrettable is the bitter fact that when Ovais Noorani was raising anti-state slogans in the stage of the opposition public meeting in Quetta the other, neither Maulana Fazlur Rehman nor anyone else sitting on the staged stopped or snubbed him. They all should themselves be ashamed if at all they are sensible, reasonable and patriotic lot and extend apologies to the people of the country at large. It is a matter of record that the federal and provincial governments had provided all facilities and security to the opposition leaders for the public meeting. This was the most absolute misuse and abuse of the democratic right of the opposition to criticize the government, free expression and association to say the least, please.

M Z RIFAT

LAHORE