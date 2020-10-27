HEC, Sindh agree on designing unified accreditation system

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed on designing a unified accreditation system in order to support students and the future of universities in accordance with the market changes and demands.

The chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Tariq Banuri, along with the HEC member Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss plans to increase the standard of higher education.

According to a spokesperson to the chief minister, Shah urged bringing more improvements in increasing the standard of higher education by the HEC. He said the Sindh government was ready to work together with the commission in this regard, adding the plans for assessing and improving the institutional quality of education should be designed in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

He also urged the commission not to take decisions without consulting all provinces. Shah said it was the responsibility of the provinces to monitor, assess and authorisation of universities.

The chief minister said the Sindh government will take responsibility for monitoring and evaluation of the universities, whereas, an academic audit system should be designed for the higher education institutions.

He hinted that the Centre, HEC and Sindh government will finalise a draft plan after holding consultations to make consensus that will be implemented by the four provincial chapters of the commission.