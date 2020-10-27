Court extends judicial remand of suspect in motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday gave another opportunity for the identification parade of Abid Malhi, one of the two prime suspects in the motorway gang-rape incident, while extending his judicial remand till Nov 2.

Accountability judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings. However, the jail authorities did not produce Malhi before the court on expiry of his remand term.

The authorities submitted that an identification parade could not be held during the judicial remand period and sought more time.

The police stated that the victim had been summoned again for the parade.

Subsequently, the court approved the request and extended the judicial remand of Malhi till November 2. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.