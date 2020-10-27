Buzdar, Sarwar participate in Kashmir solidarity rally

LAHORE: The Punjab government conducted a ceremony at 90-The Mall on Tuesday to observe Black Day — which is being held annually to mark the Indian annexation of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947.

Participating in the rally, organised by the Punjab Kashmir Committee, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and lodged a protest against the atrocities being committed by the Indian government by wearing black armbands.

The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were aired and the participants chanted slogans of “long live Pakistan” and “Kashmir will become Pakistan'” while holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

They also led a walk and condemned blasphemous caricatures in France as well as the Peshawar blast.

Addressing the gathering, Buzdar said the purpose of celebrating Black Day is to sensitise the international community about the Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

More than a year has passed to the inhumane lockdown in occupied Kashmir but the perversity of wicked Modi is intact, he lamented. Everyone can guess the consequences of this prolonged communications blackout, he further said.

One can fully understand the disturbing results of lockdown over oppressed Kashmiris who are continuously languishing in pain and misery for the last many months, the chief minister said. “Regrettably, oppressed Kashmiris are going through unimaginable restrictions.”

In his address, Governor Sarwar said the nation wants to give a message to Kashmiris that we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them until their freedom. “India is committing atrocities in Kashmir and is running away from referendum because it knows that the people of Kashmir will vote in favor of Pakistan,” he added.