At least 7 killed, 70 injured in Peshawar explosion

PESHAWAR: At least 7 people were killed and more than 70 injured in an explosion on Tuesday morning at a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, police officials said.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.

A spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured — including children — have been brought to the facility.

He stated that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and the hospital’s director was present at the emergency ward. He added that an emergency had also been declared at the medical facility.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary,” Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

More details to follow