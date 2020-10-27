At least 7 killed, 110 injured in Peshawar seminary blast

PESHAWAR: A bomb blast at a religious seminary in Peshawar on Tuesday morning killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded more than 110, police and hospital officials said.

The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for the local community in the Dir Colony area, at 8:30 am.

“[Students] were reading the Quran here, that is when the explosion occurred,” Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Khan told reporters near the scene.

“The initial investigation shows […] that five to six kilogrammes [11-13 pounds] of explosive material was used [and] that someone came here and left a bag of explosives.”

“The explosives were planted in a plastic bag,” another police officer told Reuters who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Shortly after the explosion, a spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital said it had received seven dead and 70 wounded, many with burns. Tariq Burki, the director of the hospital, said four of the dead were children.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the blast.

CONDEMNATIONS POUR IN:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan “strongly condemned” the blast, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. He expressed sadness over the lives lost in the explosion and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پشاور دھماکے کی شدید مذمت دھماکے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر افسوس کا اظہار۔ وزیر اعظم کی افسوسناک واقعے کے نتیجے میں زخمی ہونے والوں کی جلد صحتیابی کے لیے دعا۔ pic.twitter.com/loOUJASIZx — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 27, 2020

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said those who attack students gaining knowledge have no connection with humanity. “We will defeat the objectives of those attacking the stability of the country,” he added.

پشاور مدرسے میں دھماکےکی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ تعلیم و تدریس حاصل کرنے والے طلباءپرحملہ کرنےوالوں کاانسانیت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔ ملک کو عدم استحکام سے دوچار کرنے والوں کے مذموم عزائم خاک میں ملائیں گے۔شہداء کے لواحقین سے دلی اظہار تعزیت اور زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کرتے ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 27, 2020

PML-N supreme leader and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast, saying that those who targeted the seminary “could not be Muslims”.

He said the incident reminded him of the 2014 Army Public School massacre in which 132 students and 17 school staff lost their lives and called for those responsible to be caught and punished.

دیرکالونی پشاور میں مدرسے کو نشانہ بنانے والے مسلمان نہیں ہوسکتے تعلیم حاصل کرتے بچوں اور تدریس کرتے اساتذہ کی شہادت نے سانحہ اے پی ایس کے دکھ تازہ کر دیئے ہیں ملوث مجرموں کو قانون کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے اور قرار واقعی سزا دی جائے متاثرہ خاندانوں سے ہمدردی اور تعزیت کرتا ہوں — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 27, 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz termed it a “heart-rending” incident. “The damage inflicted [on] students is extremely saddening. There is no compensation for the mothers who have lost their children,” she said.

پشاور مدرسہ دھماکہ دل دہلا دینے والا واقع ہے۔بالخصوص بچوں کو ہونے والے نقصان نے انتہائی رنجیدہ کردیا ہے۔ جن ماؤں کی گودیں اجڑ گئیں،انکے دکھ کا تصور اور ازالہ ممکن نہیں!

اللہ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہے کہ لواحقین کو صبر عطا فرمائے اور اس سانحے میں زخمی ہونے والوں کوصحت یابی عطا فرمائے۔آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 27, 2020

More details to follow