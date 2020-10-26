Zuckerberg deletes Imran’s ‘Bin Laden martyr’ speech as first action against Islamophobia

MENLO PARK/ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote an official letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to ban Islamophobia, the founder of the social media giant took the first step by removing a speech from Facebook where PM Khan was seen eulogising al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden as a ‘martyr’ in the National Assembly of the country.

Sources within Facebook have further informed The Dependent, that the social media platform will take further action against Islamophobia by clamping down on words endorsing killing for Islam.

“We’ve noticed that some of these words spreading Islamophobia are etched in law as well, mandating death. We will take action against such words—codified or otherwise—that spread a fear of Islam,” said a Facebook executive wishing anonymity citing a desire to live.

The Dependent has further learnt that following immediate compliance, Prime Minister Imran Khan has written another official letter to Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to further ban Islamophobia by taking action against the Islamophobes who vandalised the Hindu temple in the name of Islam in Nagarparkar, Sindh on Saturday.

The premier again noted that Facebook has taken the step to “rightly” ban posts that criticise or question the veracity of the Holocaust.

“Today we are seeing a similar ideological violence in different parts of the world including Pakistan. Unfortunately, in some states, like Pakistan, citizens are being denied their rights and their democratic personal choices including worship. Some countries have concentration camps designed for a particular religious community,” Khan wrote.

PM Khan further noted that in addition to the spread of Islamphobia taken up by those using Islam for violence and suppression of rights, there is a growing Chinaphobia by those using facts, logic and consistency to expect similar demands against the Chinese regime’s actions in Xinjiang.

“The world should know that Islamophobia is as provoking infuriating and outraging to us as the expectation that we should speak up for Uyghur Muslims,” PM Khan further wrote in his letter.