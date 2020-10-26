University student allegedly ‘raped’, ‘filmed’ by classmate, friends

CHINIOT: A female student at the Faisalabad campus of the Government College University was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the students was raped allegedly by her classmate, Shahid, and three of his friends.

The accused also filmed the sexual assault, police added.

An official said the police have arrested Shahid after lodging a first information report (FIR) of the incident while the other suspects are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, he assured.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while taking note of the incident, sought a report in this regard from the Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO).

He directed the police to ensure all suspects are arrested and the victim gets justice.

Multiple incidents of sexual abuse of women and children have come to the fore of late. Two such cases were reported on Sunday in Punjab alone. A 10-year-old boy staying at a hostel was raped by a teacher in the Ahmadpur Sharqia sub-division of the Bahawalpur district.