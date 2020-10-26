‘Their goal is to blackmail the state’, PTI ministers call out PDM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and former minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry gave a scathing reply to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), stating that their primary “goal is to save what they looted and blackmail the state.”

On Sunday, the PDM had held its third rally in Quetta, wherein the anti-government alliance had lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the woes faced by the country, including the Kashmir issue, the current economic crisis, the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar Awan, and more.

In reply, Zaidi called the members of the PDM “circus characters”, and linked the rallies to the ploys of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the “shameful attack on Pakistan’s integrity” had shown the “true intentions” of the 11-party alliance.

“The circus members are spokespersons for those who use Modi’s language to attack the Pakistan Army, as well as the separatists and seditionists. None of the circus members have spoken on Modi’s barbarism in Kashmir,” the maritime minister said.

Furthermore, he said that India’s GDP had fallen by 10 per cent and that Modi had no control over the border issues, adding that the efforts of the PDM were merely to give an edge to the Indian premier.

“I’m sure the circus members do not want to upset their ‘master’,” Zaidi said.

Zaidi accused the former premier Nawaz Sharif and his party members of “inciting a coup”, adding that Capt (r) Safdar seemed to show no remorse for having violated the sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Meanwhile, Chaudry said that there was “no momentum” in the PDM’s rallies and that the anti-government movement was already failing.

He said that instead of sending the premier home, it will be the opposition itself which would be sent packing.

“By January, the bedrock of the Opposition’s movement will vanish,” he claimed. “After the return of Nawaz Sharif, the movement will completely lose its.” He further claimed that all the rallies so far had been “failed shows”.

“Ordinary people are not attending the Opposition’s rallies at all [and that] is creating frustration within their ranks,” he added.

He also said that the cracks in the alliance are beginning to show as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is distancing itself from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He added that Fazl, Maryam Nawaz, and PPP chairperson Bilawal were “being exposed in front of the people” and that “as the movement weakens, the rift in the Opposition ranks will widen”.