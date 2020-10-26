Teacher accused of sodomising minor in Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR: A 10-year-old boy staying at a hostel was allegedly raped by a teacher in Bahawalpur district on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the suburb area of Ahmadpur East, where a teacher is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a hostel.

The police shifted the child to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical examination, besides registering a case against the accused.

Incidents of sexual assault with minor boys have been reported in the country during the past weeks, besides action being launched by the authorities to curb such incidents. On October 14, the police claimed to round up a racket involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum area of Punjab province.