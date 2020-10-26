Pakistan has done a great thing by summoning the French envoy and questioning him about the blasphemous drawings of the Holy Prophet published in a French magazine. Not only was the cartoon published, in fact, it was appreciated and celebrated by the French President. To this end, Prime Minister Imran Khan has done a wonderful service by sending him a letter and condemning his words.

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned the French ambassador, Marc Baréty, to lodge a “strong protest” against the publication of blasphemous sketches and recent comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron. In a statement, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the ambassador was handed over a dossier by the special secretary (Europe). The ambassador was told about Pakistan’s condemnation of the publication of blasphemous sketches and the comments later made by Macron, the spokesperson said.

It was underscored that such “illegal and Islamophobic acts” hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world and “could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression”, he added.

In the days that followed the beheading, the caricatures were projected onto the facade of a building in one city and people displayed them at protests around the country.” Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression,” he said. The foreign minister also urged the United Nations to take notice and called for action against the hate-based narrative against Islam, the report added. In the statement released today, Qureshi added that a comprehensive resolution will be presented at the next Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting proposing to observe March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.

Not only is this incredibly inappropriate and Islamophobic, as well as insensitive to a vast portion of the human population, it is being flauntef with the express purpose of stoking sentiments in Muslims. Pakistan must play it’s role as part of the Muslim world.

Hussain Mankan

Karachi